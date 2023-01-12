The City of Reno will discuss the Firecreek Crossing Casino project at a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday night.
The City says they will tweet the link once they are live, but you can RSVP for the event on their Facebook page. It starts at 6 p.m.
Elevation Entertainment previously submitted plans to the City of Reno for the prospective development of a new resort casino.
The proposed Firecreek Resort Casino would be built right across the street from the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on Kietzke Lane and South Virginia Street.
Firecreek Resort Casino would include a community park, a beer garden in the center of the resort, a gaming floor, slot machines, table games and a sports book.
Ryan Stone, one of the Principals for Elevation Entertainment says, "The communities going to love it I think that the site needs to be redeveloped and I think what we designed reflects what Reno's about."
However, in the same lot, a family-owned Christmas tree company has been selling trees in this location since 2008, but the owner says the possibility of having to relocate is always on their mind. Matthew Altemus, the Owner of Reno Christmas Trees tells us "We love the people of Reno and our customer base, so we plan to come back even if we do have to move."
The idea to build the casino right across from the Reno-Sparks Convention Center was not only to attract more tourism but also business travel.
Stone says there are 2 parcels of land, one that's 12 acres and another that's 8 acres. Elevation Entertainment is in contract to buy both. He also says these kinds of projects are complicated and is going to take time.
He says it'll take a year and a half to two years to start construction and two more years to build after that.
"We've got a lot of work to do to get everybody excited about this project. We will be in the community and talking to everybody and getting as much support as we possibly can."
Elevation Entertainment has also developed gaming projects in Chula Vista and in Sacramento County.
