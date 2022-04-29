Weather Alert

...Weather Outlook: Nothing Big, But Not Quiet Either... -This Weekend- Another quick-moving system will sweep through the Sierra and western Nevada bringing more breezy conditions and potential for some showers. Temperatures will be relatively mild and the breezes may result in choppy lake conditions for a brief period on Lake Tahoe and Pyramid Lake. There is also a 15% chance for thunderstorms, but your best bet for those will be north of Gerlach on Saturday. -Monday Winds- You guessed it. Another round of showers and winds, but this storm will bring more of a wind punch than previous systems. Confidence is high for widespread wind gusts 40 to 50 mph with locally higher wind gusts for those wind prone areas. There is potential for downslope enhancement of the wind gusts, which would boost the peak wind gusts for areas along the Highway 395 and Interstate 580 corridor. Plan on impacts to aviation, recreation, with the potential for another round of high profile vehicle restrictions as well as areas of blowing dust. There will be very dry conditions along with the gusty winds, which may result in critical fire conditions, especially across West Central Nevada. Take precautions now to secure outdoor items, check flight/road plans, and avoid activities that could ignite a spark.