Civil Air Patrol’s Nevada and Utah wings are currently assisting the Elko County Sheriff’s Office in the search of a missing 19-year-old from Sonoma, California.
Aiden Clune from Sonoma County, California was last seen on April 27 on US-93 near Wells.
The Elko County Sheriff's Office says Clune was driving a maroon, 2007 Nissan Frontier with a damaged back bumper and duct tape on the driver's side mirror.
On Wednesday, April 28, Clune's unoccupied car was located on US-93 near Currie and his whereabouts are unknown.
Man trackers worked last night and followed his tracks continuing in a southwest direction.
Clune may be wearing a dark jacket and dark pants.
If you seen Clune or have any information about where he may be, you are asked to call Elko Central Dispatch at 775-777-7300.