Hug High School was placed under a precautionary code yellow-secured campus Tuesday morning as school police investigated a possible threat made against the school.
The code yellow was issued at 11:30 a.m. and was lifted just 10 minutes later.
The Washoe County School District says the school is safe and returning to normal operations.
Last week, the school district said they were investigating after rumors of a possible incident taking place at Hug High School were being shared amongst students.
The following statement was released to parents:
Good afternoon, Hug High School Family—
This is Principal Cristina Oronoz, and I want to share some important information with you:
As you may be aware, our campus received a tip of a possible threat today, Tuesday, January 24. We followed all safety protocols on campus, which we practice regularly. Classes were held as usual today, and teaching and learning will continue tomorrow in our classrooms.
School Police have investigated and conducted a thorough search. Officers report that the situation has been resolved without incident.
If you have questions or concerns, please call the school at 321-3200. You may also report school and safety concerns anonymously by contacting SafeVoice Nevada at (833) 216-7233, or via www.safevoicenevada.org. Reports may be submitted 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
I hope you will work with us to reassure your student that we are committed to keeping our school safe for them, our staff, and our families. Please remind your students not to circulate unfounded rumors on any social media sites. Making threats is illegal, and the persons responsible for this can be prosecuted for their actions.
I know all of us are proud of Hug High School, and our efforts to maintain open, honest, and timely communication with all our families. I wanted you to be aware of this situation and our thorough investigation, as I believe it helps continue to strengthen the strong relationship and trust we share.
Once again, School Police have investigated and conducted a thorough search of the campus. They are reporting that the situation has been resolved without incident, and no imminent danger currently exists. Regularly scheduled classes will resume tomorrow, Wednesday, January 25, at the regular time.
Thank you