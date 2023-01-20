Police with the Washoe County School District are investigating after rumors of a possible incident taking place at Hug High School were being shared amongst students.
In a statement released from the principal of Hug High School, Cristina Oronoz, said there is no evidence of any credible threat.
Below is the full statement released by the school regarding the incident:
This is Cristina Oronoz, principal of Hug High School.
I am calling to let you know that some of our students have been circulating rumors about a possible incident taking place at our school. I want you to know that School Police are investigating, and there is no evidence of any credible threat currently.
Here at Hug High School, safety and security are our highest priority. We take such rumors seriously, and School Police investigate each one. Our students have been proactive in reporting information to us, and we appreciate it.
As a reminder, if you or your student see anything alarming on social media, please immediately call police and do not share that information. I hope you will work with us to reassure your student that we are committed to keeping our school safe for them, our staff, and our families. Please remind your students not to circulate unfounded rumors on any social media sites. Making threats is illegal, and the persons responsible for this can be prosecuted for their actions.
I know all of us are proud of Hug High School, and our efforts to maintain open, honest, and timely communication with all our families. I wanted you to be aware of these rumors and our thorough investigation, as I believe it helps continue to strengthen the strong relationship and trust we share.
We practice our safety procedures regularly here at Hug High School. Classes are continuing as usual.
I would like to thank school police for their support in ensuring the safety of our students, staff, and guests. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact our office at 321-3200.