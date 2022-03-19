On the 7th day of the disappearance of Naomi Irion, the search has grown. Not only does it include local, state, and federal agencies but the community is stepping up to help.
As we have reported, according to police Naomi Irion was waiting in her car for a shuttle to take her to work at Panasonic when the suspect walked up, got in her car with her, and drove off. Investigators say evidence suggests her disappearance is criminal.
On March 19th, 2022, the usually quiet parking lot near Terrible's Casino in Fernley turned into a meeting point for horses, different types of ATVs, cars, and people who gathered in an independent search for Naomi Irion.
"My horses are out, I think that riding will give me a good vantage point of being up a little higher, you can see a little more in a horse and I hope I can be of good use," says Lyon County resident, Samatha Szesciorka.
The cold and rainy weather didn't stop five hundred people from showing up to show support.
"I just felt a couple rain drops and that's ok with me, we are concerned with the family's pain more than we are concerned about the weather," says Lyon County resident Anthony Gthrie.
Community members lined up, signed in with Lyon County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue volunteers, and then divided in groups to begin the search. To make sure it wouldn't conflict with the investigation, a member of Search and Rescue went with each group. In the search, six square miles were covered.
As we reach the 7th day Irion was last seen, this is a sight the family is grateful to see... one that brings hope moving forward.
"Every time I look at a picture of my sister, I know that she's still there," says Naomi Irion's sister, Tamara Cartwright.
If you have any information that could be helpful to law enforcement regarding her disappearance, you can call the Lyon County Sheriff's Office at 775-463-6620 or contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900