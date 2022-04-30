Disaster can strike at anytime and effect anyone, just like last year with immense fires devastating communities. Which is why it's essential to be prepared for anything at all times. Preparation experts gathered at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for a community preparedness fair to teach people what they can do to be ready if a disaster strikes.
Brent Roelofs, the Spokesperson for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says "Anything we can do to alleviate burdens, anything we can do to help them feel peace and less stress in their lives we're going to do that."
The idea of this fair is to get the community thinking about preparing for the worst, so they know exactly which resources are available to them while also hopefully giving them some peace of mind if a disaster were to strike.
Roelofs mentions "If you're prepared then you can get through some pretty difficult storms in life without having to rely on someone else."
Organizations like REMSA the American Red Cross, Washoe County Regional Animal Services and many others were there providing information. Classes were also held to further teach people how they can handle an emergency situation. Some of the experts say it's important to be prepared because sometimes you can lose your train of thought in the event of an emergency.
Greg Bynum, the Volunteer of the American Red Cross tells us "Knowing what to do, having the resources at your fingertips, knowing who to call who to talk to."
Roelofs says "We want everybody to not have to deal with stress and anxiety."
The last preparedness event they did was three years ago and the pandemic also took a toll on the events return. But they're planning on holding this event annually every April.