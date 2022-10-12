The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County is continuing a roadway rehabilitation project on Peckham Lane between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane.
As part of ongoing construction, the RTC plans to close Peckham Lane to all traffic between South Virginia Street and Baker Lane beginning Monday, October 17, through Wednesday, October 26, for final construction and paving operations.
Business access will be maintained to the Reno Town Mall and the Atlantis on Virginia Street.
All traffic will be detoured to Moana Lane or Redfield Parkway.
The intersection of Peckham Lane and Baker Lane will also be closed intermittently during this time.
Construction is anticipated to be complete this fall, weather permitting.
(RTC contributed to this report.)