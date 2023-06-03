Frame Architecture recently announced the construction of a new dealership and service center for Corwin Ford in Reno.
The building permit has been approved by the city of Reno and construction will begin later this summer.
The building will be constructed on an undeveloped 15-acre site of South Hills Drive and South Virginia Street.
One of the largest new dealerships within the area, the building will be over 104,000 sf, with (8) quick lube bays, (8) large truck repair bays, (9) detail/ wash bays, and (53) service bays.
The building will be constructed of precast insulated concrete panels linked for the walls.
A Special Use Permit was obtained to construct this, as it had to pass a neighborhood assessment to be granted the opportunity. Jeff Frame, owner of Frame Architecture, was essential in achieving that SUP.
The dealership will have new sales, service for cars, trucks and electric vehicles. There will be 75 electric vehicle charging stations on site. This is the first new Ford Dealership designed to accommodate the new F150 Lighting all electric truck.
Parts distribution and vehicle promotions are included. There is a specialty photo booth for shooting cars for promotional shots, as well as a central customer area that has a fireplace with surrounding built-in seating, a coffee bar, and other amenities
The large site will be fully landscaped including an enhanced landscape buffer for the residents to the west.
Scheduled to be completed in Q3 2024 and valued at $25 million, the project will update and optimize the Ford dealership (now on Kietzke Lane) for the future of the area.