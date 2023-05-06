The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County and Granite Construction will begin construction on Holcomb Avenue, starting Monday, May 8.
The roadwork will primarily focus on reconstruction of about a half-mile of the asphalt pavement roadway between Burns Street and Liberty Street. It will also realign Sinclair Street at Holcomb Avenue to make the intersection safer for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists. Additional work will include ADA pedestrian ramps and sidewalk connectivity.
Lane reconfiguration will maintain existing parking, improve travel lane width, remove the center turn lane, and add a buffer to the bike lanes.
This project is part of the RTC’s Pavement Preservation Program which aims to extend the life of the roadway by proactively maintaining the pavement.
Construction is anticipated to last 12 weeks or 60 days of work, Monday through Friday.
Parking on the street will be limited within areas of improvements. Driveways will temporarily be closed during construction but access will be re-established as quickly as possible. Short traffic delays and detours may occur, occasionally.
An online presentation is available and you can also find more information at rtcwashoe.com
(Regional Transportation Commission)