The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is set to begin construction on phase three of the Bus Stop Improvement and Connectivity Program on Monday, February 28.
The annual program improves Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility at existing RTC bus stops.
Improvements are prioritized based on ridership and community needs and include features such as wider concrete pads to accommodate wheelchair access, providing room for future amenities, improving crosswalks and sidewalk connectivity, upgrading pedestrian ramps and driveways, minor traffic signal modifications, and drainage improvements.
Phase three of the project includes improvements at 29 bus stop locations throughout Reno, Sparks, and Washoe County, including:
- W. 4th St. & Keystone Ave.
- E. 2nd St. & Park St.
- Mill St.& Kirman Ave. (Renown)
- Valley Rd. & Highland Ave.
- Wedekind Rd. & Community Gardens Apts.
- Silverada Blvd. & Orovada St.
- Moya Blvd. & 12085 Moya Blvd.
- York Wy. & Rock Blvd.
- Rock Blvd. & Vance Wy.
- York Wy. & 4th St.
- Glendale Ave. & Sierra Commerce Center
- E. Greg St. & Deming Wy.
- E. Greg St. & S. McCarran Blvd.
- E. Greg St. & Linda Wy.
- E. Greg St. & Marietta Wy.
- Rock Blvd. & Freeport Wy.
- Terminal Wy. & Vassar St.
- Kirman Ave. & Capitol Hill Ave.
- Wrondel Wy. & Grove Garden Apts.
- Neil Rd. & Nutmeg Pl.
- S. Virginia St.& Kietzke Ln.
- S. Virginia St. & Kietzke Ln.
- Bluestone Dr. & Huffaker Ln.
- Double Diamond Pkwy. & Technology Wy.
- Double Diamond Pkwy. & Trademark Dr.
- Lakeside Dr. & Robinhood Dr.
- E. 2nd St. & Gould St.
- Prater Wy. & E. I St.
- W. 7th St. & Washington St.
Drivers can anticipate minor lane closures during the construction process. Transit users may need to use alternate or temporary stops during construction.
The project is expected to be complete in June 2022.