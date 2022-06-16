The pattern of cooler weekends continues this week. A strong cold front will move through the region on Thursday dropping temperatures into the lower to mid 70s on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Saturday with lows in the 40s. A cold front is the leading edge of a cooler air mass, and the collision between hot air and cool air leads to lots of wind. A Wind Advisory has been posted for the Truckee Meadows for Friday going from 2-9pm.
Wind gusts will range from the 40s in the valley to about 90 miles per hour in the high Sierra. There won’t be a ton of moisture to work with Friday, especially south of I-80, so make sure to stay fire aware.
The best chance for rain over the next 48 hours will be in northeast California, mainly north of I80. A Blowing Dust Advisory has also been posted for Pyramid Lake and the Western Nevada Basin and Range through Friday at 9 p.m.
The front itself moves through on Thursday, but the upper level low will stick around through early Sunday. The front will give us a lot of wind and the upper level low will keep us cooler than normal. There is a chance of scattered showers Saturday, but the low will be far enough away to keep the Truckee Meadows dry on Father’s Day.
Lovelock, Winnemucca and Elko do have a chance for rain on Sunday, but Reno and Tahoe will be dry. The atmosphere is made up of different layers with varying amounts of pressure. You can have high pressure at the surface and low pressure in the upper levels. A low in the upper levels is usually cold in nature, compare that to a warm surface and air can rise.
There is also a chance for thunderstorms in northeast California including Tahoe on Saturday.
Wind speeds will be lighter Saturday, coming out of the west at ten to twenty miles per hour. While it will be cooler than normal this weekend, it won’t be terrible.
I can’t rule out a stray shower in the valley Saturday, but Sunday will be dry.
High temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Saturday, which is about 15 degrees below normal. Thanks to all the dads out there, have a good weekend.