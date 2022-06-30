We have yet to make it up to 99 degrees this year in Reno with some hot days still thrown in this summer and some cooler than normal weekends too.
This holiday weekend will be cooler than normal with highs only in the lower 80s on Sunday and Monday. Seventy-two degrees is the coldest 4th of July on record in Reno, and 106 degrees is the hottest. 92 is the average. While it won’t be the coldest 4th of July on record, it could make the top ten.
If you plan on attending any fireworks displays in the valley, temperatures will be in the 60s Monday evening with mostly clear skies.
Wind speeds will be lighter Monday, but it will be a close call if they’ll be light enough for fireworks. As of now it looks like they’ll be gusting in the teens by 9 p.m.
High pressure is still in place for now but an area of low pressure will move in this weekend cooling temperatures off and increasing wind speeds. Best chance for showers and thunderstorms will stay north of I-80 and closer to the Oregon border. The Sierra could see a couple thunderstorms on the 4th of July, with just a twenty percent chance of rain.
It will be a little chilly for swimming this weekend at Tahoe with highs forecasted to only be in the mid to upper 60s. Lows will be in the 30s to about 40 degrees. It will be great hiking weather, though.
Fire danger will be elevated this weekend as wind gusts could reach 40mph, especially on Saturday, so make sure to stay fire aware. Most of our fuels are still in transition, with only spotty patches at critical levels so far. While Red Flag Warnings might not be issued this weekend, you’ll still want to be fire aware both days. Wind gusts could reach 40mph on Saturday and the mid 30’s on Sunday. Low pressure systems this time of year typically dries us out and increases our fire danger. Sometimes they can lead to thunderstorms too, depending on the temperature profile.
Wind speeds are usually stronger when there is a bigger temperature difference. For example, the Washoe Zephyr is created by a temperature difference between Tahoe and Lovelock. Temperatures across Nevada, will drop by about ten to fifteen degrees between Friday and Sunday. It won’t be frigid this weekend, but certainly not extra hot either.
For more weather information, you can follow me on Facebook at KTVN Angela Schilling.