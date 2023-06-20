Following the 2018 passage of Measure T, a ballot measure that prohibited vacation home rentals (VHRs) in residential areas outside of the designated tourist core, the South Lake Tahoe Property Owners Group filed a lawsuit challenging Measure T.
Today, the Court of Appeal issued an opinion that substantially upholds Measure T. Most importantly, the ban on VHRs in residential neighborhoods has been upheld.
The Court remanded one issue to the trial court regarding Qualified VHRs, which allows residents of South Lake Tahoe to get a permit to rent their homes for up to 30 days per year.
The Court remanded this issue to determine whether this provision unlawfully discriminates against non-residents.
The City is reviewing the opinion and potential next steps.
A link to the full opinion is here: C093603.PDF (ca.gov)