Washoe County is reporting its highest number of new COVID-19 cases since February.

The county says 92 cases were reported on Monday. 

The 7-day moving average for new cases is now a little over 74. For comparison, it was 36 two weeks ago.

Statewide, Nevada Health Response says the 14-day moving average is 429 cases.

The Nevada Hospital Association says COVID-19 hospitalizations remains flat.

The CDC community level is also still listed as low.

Nationwide, the CDC also expects hospitalizations will increase over the next four weeks - anywhere from 1,300 up to 11,000.

It's the fourth consecutive week hospitalizations are predicted to increase. 

