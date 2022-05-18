Washoe County is reporting its highest number of new COVID-19 cases since February.
The county says 92 cases were reported on Monday.
The 7-day moving average for new cases is now a little over 74. For comparison, it was 36 two weeks ago.
Statewide, Nevada Health Response says the 14-day moving average is 429 cases.
The Nevada Hospital Association says COVID-19 hospitalizations remains flat.
The CDC community level is also still listed as low.
Nationwide, the CDC also expects hospitalizations will increase over the next four weeks - anywhere from 1,300 up to 11,000.
It's the fourth consecutive week hospitalizations are predicted to increase.
