The University of Nevada says students won't have to be vaccinated to register for the spring semester after the Nevada Legislative Commission declined to support early approval of the requirement Tuesday.
The university says they are in the process of lifting holds on students'' accounts who were unvaccinated and need to register for classes.
The requirement was passed under emergency regulation status by the Division of Public and Behavioral Health but it expired.
Nevada Health Response said the division plans to present the regulations again if it's approved by the Board of Health.
The Board of Regents’ NSHE employee vaccine requirement remains in place, as well as the current state mask mandate for the NSHE community.
Although the vaccine regulation is now expired, the University still strongly encourages those who are unvaccinated to make plans to get vaccinated.