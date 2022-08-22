The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office annual Tip-A-Cop fundraiser event at CoCos On Main is being held on Friday, September 16 from 3:00 pm-9:00 pm to benefit the Special Olympics.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office alongside local Special Olympic athletes are putting their service skills to the test to help gather tips and deliver quality service as 90 percent of sales and 100 percent of tips are being given to the Special Olympics.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help support Special Olympics by either dining in at Cocos On Main or placing online orders at Tip a Cop for Special Olympics 09/16/2022 3pm-9pm (cocos-on-main.com)
Orders must be pre-paid online. CoCos On Main is located at 1404 US Hwy 395 N, Gardnerville, NV.
Special Olympics Nevada is proud to offer year-round sports training in a variety of sports thanks to the generous financial support of fundraisers hosted by partners and organizations such as the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
For more information about the menu, contact CoCos On Main at (775) 392-5252 or visit their website at CoCoMoes (cocos-on-main.com)