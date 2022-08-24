The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has released more details after Monday night's deadly officer-involved shooting in Sparks.
Authorities initially responded to a family disturbance on Merchant Street just before 8 p.m.
Deputies say two officers responded, and shortly after arriving on scene made contact with the unidentified suspect who was armed with a knife, and officers advised that shots were fired by officers.
The suspect was transported to Renown Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
Sparks Police enacted the Washoe County Regional Officer Involved Shooting Protocol.
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Detectives Unit is the lead investigating agency on this incident and the Reno Police Department will assist in this ongoing investigation.
Deputies say there are no outstanding suspects in this case and there is no danger to the public.
Both Sparks Police Officers have been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is being conducted.
Once it's done, the investigative report will be turned over to the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office for review per the Officer Involved Shooting Protocol.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the WCSO Detectives Unit at (775) 328-3320 or call/text your anonymous tip Secret Witness at 322-4900.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)