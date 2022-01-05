Authorities say they have arrested a fugitive from Missouri accused of child sex-related crimes.
Detectives with the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit (RSONU) with assistance from Human Exploitation And Trafficking (HEAT) detectives arrested 59-year-old Edwin Fischer on Tuesday.
Local authorities say Missouri police called the Sparks Police Department saying they believed Fischer was living in Sparks.
They say the outstanding warrant stems from an investigation that started in July of 2021.
Fischer was booked for one felony count of being a fugitive from another state on an outstanding warrant which charges Fischer with five counts of statutory sodomy with a person under 14, and five counts of child molestation, second degree, with a child less than 12.
Fischer is currently in the Washoe County Detention Facility awaiting a court appearance to waive extradition.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)