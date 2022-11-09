The Douglas County Elections Office is warning the public about a fake text message in regards to votes.
Officials say the message is an error sent out by a third party and is not an official message sent by the Douglas County Election Office.
If you receive this message, do not reply and instead, disregard it.
The following text message was received by the public:
“It’s Senator Catherine Cortez Masto with an urgent update about your ballot.
Public records show that you submitted your ballot, but that there was a problem with it and your vote has not been counted yet. The only way to ensure your vote does count is fixing it, which is quick and easy, but you have to do it by 5pm on November 14.
Fixing your ballot so your vote is counted is simple. Go to votenv.org/FixMyBallot to find affidavit and return instructions for your county.
That’s it!
Please feel free to call the voter protection hotline number as well at 775-877-8683 if you need any assistance or have questions.
-Catherine Cortez Masto”
(Douglas County contributed to this report.)