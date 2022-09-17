Today was the annual Douglas County Republican Heritage Day Barbecue. The event took place at Corley Ranch in Gardnerville.
Many of Nevada's republican candidates running in this year’s election were there to speak to voters.
Besides a huge barbeque buffet of food, they also held a silent and live auction to help fundraise for their campaign season.
This event being one of the Republican party’s two major fundraisers they have each year, Shawn Meehan, the Communications Director, for the Douglas County Republican Central Committee says "We're here to celebrate what it means to be a Nevadan, to live in one of the freest states and the freest countries in the world. People can come meet candidates, and raise money and share our story about what it means to be a republican."
There were two rounds of speakers, Mark Amodei, Sam Brown, Adam Laxalt, Michael McDonald, Sigal Chattah, Robin Titus, Ken Gray and speakers from the Douglas County School District. Joe Lobardo was also going to speak today but he couldn't make it due to scheduling conflicts.
They spoke about issues such as abortion rights, education, law enforcement funding and overall how the election is going for them and how they want people to get involved.
Meehan explains "We come together and share our beliefs, learn, laugh, and enjoy each other, go home and get some rest and get back to work to get our candidates elected." He adds "This is the year I'm seeing all kinds of new faces and I think that's the energy, that people don't like the direction of the country right now and they want to get involved." And in the end, they want a good voter turnout. He says "We've got to get out there, pick up the shovels, and do the work and inform the American people so that they can make a free choice on their own."
The Carson City Democratic Party and Governor Sisolak also are holding an event on September 18, 2022 at 6 p.m. in Carson City.