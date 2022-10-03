The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says one of their deputies arrested an ex- felon after a traffic stop revealed Methamphetamine, a stun gun, multiple credit cards to belonging to different people and a catalytic convertor.
On Sunday, October 2, 2022, at approximately 6:00 pm, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) Deputies were patrolling U.S. Highway 395 in Gardnerville, Nevada when they conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a silver Mercedes-Benz for a registration violation.
During the stop, Deputies contacted the driver of the vehicle, John Ciancitto, and a female passenger.
A routine check of Ciancitto’s driver’s license discovered he had multiple license suspensions and he was subsequently removed from the vehicle and arrested.
During a pat-down search incident to arrest, deputies found approximately 5 grams of Methamphetamine and a glass pipe with residue commonly used to smoke Methamphetamine in Ciancitto’s pocket.
DCSO conducted an investigative search of the vehicle Ciancitto was driving which resulted in locating and recovering a stun gun, illegal to possess by Nevada Revised statute due to Ciancitto being an ex-felon, multiple credit cards and checks issued to different persons, numerous legal documents and mail issued to different persons, and a catalytic converter with cut marks on the inlet and outlet, along with a Sawzall and blades used to cut metal.
Ciancitto was booked into the Douglas County Jail on Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Credit Cards without Owners Consent, Possession of a Stun Gun by a Prohibited Person, Possession of Burglary Tools, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Paraphernalia, and other traffic-related violations.
The passenger was released at the scene.
(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)