The Dragon Lights Festival will close Thursday, August 4 due to the predicted heavy rainfall and potential flooding across the area.
The event management will issue refunds to ticket holders for this evening only.
“As safety of our guests is our priority and we want everyone to have an enjoyable evening, we have made the difficult decision to close the Festival for Thursday, August 4 as the weather is predicted to cause heavy rainfall and potential flooding throughout the region,” said Huiyuan Liu, event manager of Tianyu Arts & Culture. “We encourage our guests who were planning on visiting this evening to join us for another day.”
The magical event that has transformed Reno’s Wilbur D. May Arboretum & Botanical Gardens into an illuminous wonderland is open every evening from 6-10:30 pm through August 12.
Tickets for the Festival are available at https://dragonlightsreno.org/