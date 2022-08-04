Showers and thunderstorms will be with us Thursday and Friday each afternoon. Some of the storms will be strong with heavy rain, strong winds, dangerous lightning and flash flooding.
The additional heavy rain on top of what has already fallen this week will continue the threat of flash flooding, particularly near burn scars, small creeks, and steep terrain.
Be prepared to seek shelter from the storms, especially in the mountain areas and around recent wildfire burn areas where the risk for flash flooding will be the greatest.
The threat of flash flooding will remain possible through Friday evening for Mono, Mineral, and Southern Lyon counties.
We dry things out by the weekend with highs in the 90s.
The City of Reno is in the process of setting up 3 sandbag fill stations for residents. The locations are:
• Red Baron Blvd. at Moya Blvd.
• Home Gardens Dr. at Airway Dr.
• City of Reno Corporation Yard- 1640 E. Commercial Row, outside the front gate.
The City provides the sand and bags, citizens will need to bring a shovel and bag their own.