Installation of the more than 40 lantern sculptures, made of steel, fabric and thousands of LED lights, will get the finishing touches on Friday, June 24 as the Wilbur D. May Arboretum & Botanical Gardens into an illuminous wonderland during Reno’s mid-summer nights.
The all new larger-than-life LED light installations will feature magically themed areas that are built using traditional Chinese artisanship.
Dive into the Ocean World, with an undersea experience of giant sea life displays including a shark tunnel, go back in time and visit Prehistoric Dinosaurs, and Asian Culture provides a peek into the ancient traditions of China.
The Dragon Lights Festival opens to the public July 1 and runs through August 12.
Tickets can be purchased at https://dragonlightsreno.org/