A Carson City based nonprofit called the Northern Nevada Dream Center is holding its 8th annual Dream Christmas fundraiser in December 2022.
A mobile caravan is stopping by different places in Carson City and Gardnerville throughout the month of December. Volunteers are helping hand out Christmas dinner bags with things like turkeys, hams, coats, hats, gloves and other holiday goodies.
Volunteers throughout the area have helped fill more than 800 Dream Christmas dinner bags this year.
The first event was on December 3 at the University Heights Apartments. More drop-off dates are listed here:
December 10th • 11 a.m. - Wink’s Silver Strike Lanes (Gardnerville)
December 10th • 12 p.m. - Parkway Plaza Apartments (Carson City)
December 12th • 2:30 p.m. - Empire Elementary School (Carson City)
December 16th • 1-3 p.m. - Northern Nevada Dream Center (Carson City)
December 17th • 10 a.m. - Highlands at Vista Apartments (Indian Hills)
December 17th • 11 a.m. - Foothill Garden Apartments (Carson City)
You can also donate to the Dream Christmas Toy Drive by bringing new and unwrapped toys for children up to 18 years old, to one of the following locations through December 19.
Places accepting toy donations:
Brick & Pine
305 N Carson Street Suite 202
Carson City Fire Department Headquarters/Station 51
777 S. Stewart Street
Continuum Packing Solutions
2232 Meridian Blvd Suite K, Minden, NV
Edward Jones Branch Office Of John Merkouris
844 W. Nye Lane Suite 204
Edward Jones Branch Office Of Dana Uken
604 W. Washington Street Suite F
La Capital Cafe
1795 E. College Pkwy #100
Northern Nevada Dream Center
3579 Hwy 50 East #211
North Side Smoke Shop
1953 N Carson Street
The Fox Brewpub
310 S. Carson Street
Families with children can sign up to receive toys by clicking this link. Or you can call 775-443-4090 to learn more about the program.