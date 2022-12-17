A 29-year-old man from Reno was killed after their vehicle crashed into a tree Saturday night.
Reno Police say they responded to the area of South Rock Blvd. and Brookside Court around 6:18 p.m. on a report of a single-vehicle crash.
A preliminary investigation says the driver failed to manage a turn and struck a tree on the west side of Rock Blvd.
First responders on scene extricated the driver from the vehicle who had sustained critical injuries.
Shortly after being transported to Renown Regional Medical Center, the driver died from his injuries.
The victim's identity is not being released pending notification of next of kin.
The roadway was restricted while the Reno Police Department M.A.I.T. (Major Accident Investigation Team) investigated the crash. The roadway was cleared and open with no restrictions at 9:15 P.M.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2677. They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900,