Driver's Edge, the popular driving safety course for teenagers, is coming back to Reno.
Driver’s Edge is a half-day program for drivers ages 21 and younger (with a valid license or permit) that teaches real life emergency avoidance and response techniques and overall driver safety.
The program is taught by driving professionals through a unique combination of behind the wheel and classroom experiences and is fully funded by the Office of Traffic Safety.
Driver's Edge includes the following elements:
- Classroom and behind-the-wheel defensive driving instruction on skid control, evasive lane change maneuvers, anti-lock braking skills and panic-braking techniques, the dangers of texting and other distractions (with extra emphasis on pedestrian awareness and fatigued driving), plus written tests designed to test knowledge both before and after students are behind the wheel;
- Nevada State Police interaction, including impaired driving awareness and seat belt safety; and proper car maintenance session.
Sessions will be held on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday (July 27-30) at the Regional Public Safety Training Center: 5190 Spectrum Drive, Reno.
If all sessions are full by the time you try to register, please add yourself to the waiting list.
For more info, you can visit: Driver's Edge - Home (driversedge.org)