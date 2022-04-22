The Nevada State Highway Patrol and the Office of Traffic Safety are partnering up this weekend to teach young drivers about safe driving habits.
Driver’s Edge is a half-day program for drivers ages 21 and younger (with a valid license or permit) that teaches real life emergency avoidance and response techniques and overall driver safety.
The program is taught by driving professionals through a unique combination of behind the wheel and classroom experiences and is fully funded by the Office of Traffic Safety.
Driver's Edge includes the following elements:
- Classroom and behind-the-wheel defensive driving instruction on skid control, evasive lane change maneuvers, anti-lock braking skills and panic-braking techniques, the dangers of texting and other distractions (with extra emphasis on pedestrian awareness and fatigued driving), plus written tests designed to test knowledge both before and after students are behind the wheel;
- Nevada State Police interaction, including impaired driving awareness and seat belt safety; and proper car maintenance session.
400 parents and young drivers (aged 15 to 21) possessing a valid learner’s permit or driver's license are able to attend and will be held at the Regional Public Safety Training Center: 5190 Spectrum Drive, Reno.
Saturday & Sunday – April 23-24, 2022 - Two sessions each day: Session One: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Session Two: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
For more info, you can visit: Driver's Edge - Home (driversedge.org)