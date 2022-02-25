Two people have been arrested in connection with a homicide in Churchill County in 2020.
Deputies say 48-year-old Sean Erin Green was found dead inside a travel trailer on March 26, 2020.
Deputies say an investigation later revealed Robert Shannon Collins and Torri Anne Gibbs were responsible for Green's death.
Authorities say Robert Shannon Collins was taken into custody in Kansas and extradited back to Fallon to stand trial and is currently being held without bail in the Churchill County Detention Facility.
Deputies say Torri Anne Gibbs was taken into custody in Lyon County and is also awaiting trial at the Churchill County Detention Center, she is being held without bail.
(Churchill County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)