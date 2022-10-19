Two people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting near downtown Reno earlier this month.
Police say they arrested 21-year-old Samuel Isaiah Garcia-Kleider and 25-year-old Kenneth Lee Rhinehart Jr., both of Reno.
The medical examiner's office says 19-year-old Dayton Manning of Reno died on scene.
Police say "the motive for this murder appears to be revenge for a murder that occurred at Wingfield Park on August 26, 2022, where Dayton Manning was the suspect being investigated."
When officers arrived, they found Manning's body near Museum Drive and the riverwalk path.
Detectives with the Robbery/Homicide Unit are now investigating the incident.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to 775-322-4900. Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward.