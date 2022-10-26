If you haven't had a chance to early vote yet, there is a little more than a week of early voting left going through November 4th. Officials are saying besides some minor issues they see every year when election time arrives, everything is going smooth for voters.
So far, the early voting totals as of October 25th are 27,879. For the Democratic party the turnout so far is 11,630 - for Republicans the voter turnout is 10,538 and nonpartisan totals 5,711.
But officials say they're still receiving a large number of calls from voters waiting for their mail-in ballots. They say voters should receive them very soon. Jamie Rodriguez, the Interim Registrar of Voters for Washoe County says, "We are working both with our vendors and the U.S. Post Office who have been great partners with us in this to better understand what that delay was and getting those out and to voters."
She mentions the high number of callers are a mix of voters not realizing the opt-out had been processed or their registrations being out of date due to moving. "Their ballots actually come back to us as undeliverable because they had moved, and election mail cannot be forwarded."
The post office and ballot vendor are trying to figure out how the delay happened in the first place, while working to get the remaining ballots sent out. But as a reminder you can still vote in person, online if you have a disability or use a counter ballot. "Best way to do that is to call ahead of time, let us know you're coming in to get a counter ballot so we can have it made and ready for them, rather than them coming in and having to wait for us to make those counter ballots."
As for the final election results, they won’t be known until after Election Day has passed because it takes some time to process mail-in ballots after Election Day. "Realistically we really will not have final election results until the canvas of the vote on November 18th."