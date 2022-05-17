Nationwide registration for electric vehicles increased 60 percent in the first three months of 2022. The information was reported by Automotive News which sites financial data from Experian.
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said its seeing similar trends. According to the DMV, in April of 2021 there were about 12,000 electric car registration. From that number it jumped by about 8,000 in 2022, making a total of more than 20,000 active registrations for electric vehicles.
"One of the factors here in Nevada is we passed regulations to require the car manufactures to have a certain percentage of their vehicles as eco friendly as part of their sales." said Sean Sever, the deputy administrator of the DMV.
CBS News surveyed 2,062 adult U.S. residents in April. It broke down the data and asked people interested in electric or hybrid cars, why they'd choose to buy one.
66% of residents say they'd do it for a cleaner environment. Gas prices came second to that as the U.S. sees record breaking prices at the pump.
According to AAA, regular unleaded gas is up about 20% on May 17 from the week before, averaging to about $5.45. Nevada's average on Tuesday was $5.20 and the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.52.
Other reasons people gave for wanting an electric vehicle include, "it's what companies will be making in the future" and "more models are available now."
Despite the increase of interest in electric cars, of the 2.7 million cars registered in Nevada, electric cars make up a small percentage of the number. The CBS News poll shows a majority of people it surveyed are not interested in buying an electric vehicle. The top reasons include, they feel the cars cost too much, they don't believe it can go far enough on a charge, and they say there aren't enough charging stations on the road.