Elementary schools in the Carson City School District took time to observe designated Math Weeks and Math Nights over the course of the past few weeks.
The celebrations were designed to change the way students experience mathematics by hosting special events and activities designed to create a passion for and to help foster mathematical thinking.
A team of teachers from the elementary schools collaborated to create exciting activities for students, staff and parents, which encouraged celebrating mathematics.
One visually popular activity was the mathematical door decoration contest. Another activity was manipulatives where students were able to engage in a variety of symmetry and fraction tasks using pattern blocks. Dress-up days were also popular.
As a reminder, Seeliger Elementary School and Pioneer Academy online elementary will observe Math Madness Week, Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, 2024.
(Carson City School District)