Elko County deputies are investigating two domestic violence-related deaths in Spring Creek.
Deputies say they got a 911 call late Tuesday afternoon where two children ran to the neighbor’s house and reported that their mother had been shot.
When deputies arrived on scene, they say they found 44-year-old Cassandra Banuelos dead of a gunshot wound inside the kitchen, while 53-year-old Reuben Banuelos was found nearby with a self-inflicted gunshot to his head.
He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Deputies say Reuben Banuelos had prior arrests, including an arrest in 2014 for assault with a deadly weapon where he was found not guilty at trial.
Deputies say there are resources available to help people affected by domestic violence, such as CADV (Committee Against Domestic Violence) which you can call at 1-800-799-SAFE or text START to 88788.
“The case is currently under investigation to determine a motive and to try and make sense of a senseless act of violence,” the Elko County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.