EmployNV Business Hub and RoadSafe Traffic Systems is inviting jobseekers to a hiring event for Traffic Flaggers and Controllers for Northern Nevada. The hiring event will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the EmployNV Business Hub, 4001 S Virginia St. Suite 11, Reno, NV 89502. Wages range from $18.00 to $24.00 per hour. Registration is encouraged at bit.ly/RoadSafeTraffic-Feb22, and walk-ins are welcome.
Once jobseekers are registered and logged in with EmployNV.gov, search for the following job numbers:
• 701238 Traffic Flagger $18.00-$24.00/hour
• 701241 Traffic Control $19.00-$24.00/hour
SPARKS, NV - EmployNV is inviting jobseekers to a Resume Workshop! This event will be held on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub, 2281 Pyramid Way, Sparks, NV 89431. Registration is encouraged at bit.ly/ResumeWorkshop-Feb22 and walk-ins are welcome!
RENO, NV - EmployNV and Velux, a manufacturing company in Spanish Springs is inviting jobseekers to a hiring event for various machine and forklift operators, assembly, and team lead positions. The hiring event will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the EmployNV Business Hub, 4001 S Virginia St. Suite 11, Reno, NV 89502. Wages range from $18.50 to $26.37 per hour. Registration is encouraged at bit.ly/Velux-Feb23, and walk-ins are welcome.
Once jobseekers are registered and logged in with EmployNV.gov, search for the following job numbers:
• 701053 Spare Parts Operator $20.62-$22.21/hour
• 700930 Assembly Operative $18.50-$20.13/hour
• 700938 Assistant CNC Operator $20.62-$22.21/hour
• 700945 Assistant Material Resource Specialist $22.58-$26.37/hour
• 700931 Flow Operator/Team Leader $22.58-$26.37/hour
• 700943 Material Control Operator (Forklift) $20.62-$22.21/hour
• 700934 Pipe/Elbow Machine Operator $22.58-$26.37/hour
RENO, NV - EmployNV Career Hub is inviting jobseekers to a 401K Workshop! This session will go over how to make sure you don't leave your money on the table as you transition from one employer to another. This event will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the EmployNV Career Hub, 4001 S. Virginia St. Suite H, Reno, NV 89502. Registration is encouraged at bit.ly/401kWorkshop-Feb23 and walk-ins are welcome!
RENO, NV - EmployNV Business Hub is setting up a Healthcare Job Fair and invites employers to participate. This event is to occur Wednesday, April 19, 2023 with the goal to fill a wide range of positions, from entry level to advanced and more. If you would like to reserve a spot and discuss additional details, contact Ashley Anderson at 775-284-9639 or email a-anderson@detr.nv.gov by Friday, March 17, 2023.
Jobseekers who are out of work or looking to change careers are encouraged to register at EmployNV.gov.
(The Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation contributed to this report.)