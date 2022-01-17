The Federal Aviation Administration has cleared some of the most popular aircraft to land where 5G signals are present.
The agency specifically cleared two radar altimeters used in many Boeing and Airbus jets.
It comes as cell phone carriers are about to launch 5G near airports in some markets this Wednesday.
The FAA was so concerned that could interfere with navigation devices, it previously banned 5G near 50 airports.
The new finding clears airplanes including Boeing’s 737s, 747s, MD-10 and MD-11s and, Airbus’ A310s, A350s and many others to make low visibility landings where 5G is present.
It applies to about 45% of the commercial U.S. aircraft fleet and clears about 48 of the 88 runways the FAA previously said would not be able to be used for such landings.