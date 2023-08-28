The University of Nevada, Reno campus welcomed thousands of students for the start of the fall semester on Monday.
The Associated Students of the University of Nevada (ASUN) is welcoming students back to campus with a week of festivities called Welcome Week.
These events conclude Sept.1 with the annual Fall Concert, featuring hip-hop artist Ty Dolla $ign as headliner.
Except for the Fall Concert, all Welcome Week events are free to University students.
On Monday, Aug. 28, ASUN is hosting the Taste of Reno event with local food vendors S’moregasm, Calle Tacos, and Potluck, as well as community organizations for a “Non-Profit Service Fair” providing students with a taste of what Reno has to offer, from delicious food to volunteer opportunities. Taste of Reno will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the Knowledge Center Lawn for University students.
Welcome Week’s philanthropic highlight, known as the Undie Run, is taking place on Tuesday, Aug. 29 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. with check-in starting at 5 p.m. Students can bring clothes and hygiene products to donate to the Domestic Violence Resource Center. The top two winners of the run receive a meet and greet pass and free ticket to the Fall Concert respectively.
Wolf It Down will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 30 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. on the Quad. Students can receive free pancakes and other breakfast items cooked by ASUN officers during this midnight feast.
On Thursday, Aug. 31, ASUN will host the Fall Club Fair. Student organizations and clubs set up on the Quad lawn from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. where they educate and engage students about different clubs around campus.
ASUN will also host the Welcome Week Concert on Friday, Sept. 1 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Ty Dolla $ign is headlining, and will be joined by student openers Micah Myers and Adam Vaughn at the Lawlor Events Center. The concert is open to all current students, alumni, and anyone attending an NSHE institution.
Tickets are sold exclusively at the Nevada Wolf Shop in the Joe Crowley Student Union starting at $30 for students (limit one ticket per purchase).
There will also be ticket flash sales throughout the week’s festivities
UNR President Brian Sandoval also released this letter to students:
August 28, 2023
Dear Wolf Pack Family,
Welcome to the 2023-24 academic year and the beginning of the fall semester!
I hope the summer months have provided you all with an opportunity to rest, recharge and get ready for the new school year. Our campus is at one of its most beautiful moments. We all feel the energy and excitement in the air, whether it has been over the past week with the arrival of more than 3,600 new students for NevadaFIT, the preparations our faculty and staff have been making in anticipation of the beginning of classes and the thrill of welcoming back our returning students.
We have a lot to look forward to this semester. In a little more than six weeks, the University will celebrate its 149th birthday, on October 12, 2023. This day will mark the beginning of a year-long celebration leading up to our 150th birthday on October 12, 2024. The University opened its doors in Elko, Nevada on October 12, 1874 to seven students. We have come a long way since then- this week we welcome more than 20,000 students to the University!
One of the highlights of the “kickoff” of the celebration will be the groundbreaking of the new Business Building on October 12, 2023 and our football game against UNLV at Mackay Stadium on Saturday, October 14, 2023. This is a special bit of scheduling that the Mountain West Conference and the two schools agreed to in order to help commemorate the start of our sesquicentennial celebration. Please check the University’s 150th anniversary website for news, information and special events planned throughout the coming year.
The 2023-24 academic year promises to be one of our best ever. It will be a time where our University will continue to make good on its promise to the people of Nevada to collaborate and engage with the communities we serve; to lead the research and innovation that will substantially impact Nevada’s future so that all can benefit; to teach and inspire our students to become our next generation of leaders; and to treat everyone with kindness, understanding and respect as we accomplish these important tasks together.
As we begin, I wish to thank you all for sharing all of your many talents, perspectives, experiences, hopes and dreams to this incredibly worthy endeavor of which we are all a part.
May you enjoy every success this year.
Go Pack!
Sincere regards,
Brian Sandoval
President
(University of Nevada, Reno contributed to this report.)