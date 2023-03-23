Today, the City of Fallon along with Churchill County and the Truckee Carson Irrigation District briefed local residents about their high-water mitigation efforts.
Caleb Cage, Incident Commander for Spring Thaw 2023 event, said, "So 2017, I was the emergency manager for the state at the time so we were watching it at the state level in Carson City, we had a lot of snow in the mountains at the end of the year in 2016, and then we had a series of atmospheric rivers that would come down and melt that snow, more snow would fall, more rivers would fall, atmospheric rivers would fall and so by January we would start seeing the rapid flooding."
Much like the winter of 2017, we are seeing similar things this year.
The only difference is that snow is taking longer to melt. So the first step: assessing and monitoring.
Cage says, "It's continuing to monitor, we're looking at that snowpack in the mountains saying what warm weather and warm rain is going to do to that and how big of a window we have in order for that runoff to happen, but also to prepare for when it does happen and make sure there are mitigation measures in place."
The Hunten Reservoir sits in the middle of the Carson River right outside of Fallon with a dam that goes into the v-line canal. Cage says that they plan on constructing a second weir near their existing one as well as enhancing the existing berm out by pasture road.
He says, "So in 2017, they did a 17-mile ditch at the end of the Carson Pasture that would carry the water out of the weir, so gate in the side of the v-line canal, so that water could be pulled off of the v-line canal, would go into the Carson Pasture, and then flow up through the what's referred to as the big dig."
Cage says the plans for the second weir are not set in stone yet. Their policy makers need to decide if this is the right way to go, as well as keeping funding into consideration too.