February 17 Update:
The FBI says they are investigating the reports of multiple 'swatting' calls that occurred throughout Nevada on Thursday.
While the investigation is currently ongoing, the FBI released the following statement:
The FBI is aware of multiple swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at a school is made and we are working alongside our law enforcement partners in identifying the source of the hoax threats. Due to the ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide more details. However, it is important to note that law enforcement is going to use all available resources to investigate a school threat until we determine whether it is real or not. Investigating hoax threats drains law enforcement resources and diverts us from responding to an actual crisis. Hoax threats can shut down schools, cause undue stress and fear to the public, and cost taxpayers a lot of money. We urge the public to remain vigilant, and report any and all suspicious activity and individuals to law enforcement immediately.
We also reached out to Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford regarding the investigation and his office said 'swatting' calls are no joke are not taken lightly.
The full statement from the Nevada Attorney General's Office is below:
So-called ‘swatting’ calls are not a joke, nor are they something law enforcement – including the Office of the Attorney General – take lightly. These hoax calls are dangerous to both first responders and victims and put a strain on valuable resources that law enforcement use to keep our communities safe from real threats. The Office of the Attorney General will support law enforcement agencies in whatever way they need as they respond to these incidents.
----------------------------------------------------------------
Original Story from February 16:
Nye County deputies are reporting multiple 'swatting' calls throughout the state, which are causing some schools to lock down as a precaution.
All Churchill County School District schools were placed on a precautionary lockdown after a threat of a possible shooting.
The Fallon Police Department says they received a call around 11 a.m. that appeared to have originated from outside the area, that said there was the threat of an “imminent school shooting at Churchill County High School.” As a precaution, the schools were locked down. Later, Fallon Police posted on Facebook, “This incident appears to be a hoax…”
"Oh, it's terrifying as a parent when you get a call from your kids and other people you know to say that somethings going on and you can't get to them," said Ezzy Murillo. "It's the worst."
Many students didn't know that the call was a hoax, so they were very scared of the idea there was an active shooter in the school.
"Yeah, I really don't have any words," said Cody Coffey, a sophomore at Churchill County High School. "I'm just still kind of shocked."
"Normally when I get stressed, I get chest pains," said Corbin Nelson, Freshman at Churchill County High School. "It wasn't fun."
Similar calls were made to Elko County School District, to Elko High School. Officers responded and after about 30 minutes, cleared the school. "No threat was found."
Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it also received a call of an active gunman in Genoa. "This report appears to be a hoax..." but out of an abundance of caution, Carson Valley Middle School, ASPIRE Academy High School, Douglas High School, Minden Elementary School, Pinon Hills Elementary School, and Jacks Valley Elementary School" were placed on a temporary lock-out status that has since been lifted.
Later, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office says, "During the past month, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) has received three “swatting” type fictitious calls for service. These callers are reporting an active shooter incident. DCSO Deputies of all ranks and divisions have responded to these calls to only find nothing is occurring. DCSO takes these incidents very seriously, and will continue to investigate these incidents and more information will be released upon discovery."
We have checked with Washoe County and Lyon County and they tell us they have not yet received any of these similar calls.
Mineral County School District says it is aware of these incidents and is monitoring the situation with officers "heavily patrolling the schools at the moment to ensure there is no threat to Mineral County School District."
As of now, the school districts effected are investigating the origin of the calls.
Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford sent us this statement:
"So-called ‘swatting’ calls are not a joke, nor are they something law enforcement – including the Office of the Attorney General – take lightly. These hoax calls are dangerous to both first responders and victims and put a strain on valuable resources that law enforcement use to keep our communities safe from real threats. The Office of the Attorney General will support law enforcement agencies in whatever way they need as they respond to these incidents."
SWATTING INCIDENT:— CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) February 16, 2023
Dispatch received a hoax call claiming an active shooter was at the high school ~7:50 this morning. Police arrived almost immediately after the call and secured the scene, finding no actual incident or threat. Thank you BCPD for the quick, thorough response. pic.twitter.com/U0Fy3kthGq
Our office is aware of the suspected swatting reports and we are actively working with local, state, and federal partners to respond to these incidents.— Governor Joe Lombardo (@JosephMLombardo) February 16, 2023