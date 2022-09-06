A woman is accused of intentionally setting an empty home on fire in Fernley this past spring.
Genevieve Donnelly was booked into the Washoe County jail last month on the felony charge.
Authorities say the investigation began on April 24th after a report from the North Lyon Fire Protection District.
They say following several leads, Nevada State Fire Marshal Investigators, with assistance from Nevada State Police, they found and arrested Donnelly on August 24th.
If you suspect arson, you can call the Arson Hotline at 844-NV ARSON (682-7766). For emergencies, call 9-1-1.