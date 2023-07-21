Today Governor Joe Lombardo announced that nearly $3 million in Community Development Block Grant funds have been awarded to projects across rural Nevada.
Among the grants issued were $500,000 to help the City of Fernley to build a Community Response & Resource Center.
The project will benefit more than 3,500 residents according to a release from the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development.
The City of Fernley thanked the Community Development Block Grant team on social media for the contribution to their project, which they said will bring them one step closer to phase one of the project being fully funded.
Another $500,000 was allocated to help with the construction of the Kaiser Street Roadway ADA Compliance Project in the City of Fallon.
That project is estimated to help more than 1,300 people.
Other awards went to various projects in the City of Wells, the City of West Wendover and projects in Nye and Esmerelda Counties.
For more information, you can visit the Governor's Office of Economic Development website.