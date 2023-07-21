Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 100-106 degrees expected. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Greater Reno- Carson City-Minden Area, Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 9 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be some relief at night as low temperatures drop into the upper 50s and 60s overnight. However, high temperatures are still close to 10 degrees above average for this time of year and close to daily records. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&