Some students over at Fernley High School are looking to assist people with their taxes this year, and people in the community are already making appointments with them. The students say, they're happy to be able to help the community while also sharpening their accounting skills.
The accounting students and their teacher decided to reach out to the districts Curriculum Coordinator with the idea to get the students certified.
Ezra Diemert, a Student at Fernley High School involved in the Vita Program, tells us how it all began "It was actually Mrs. Mayer's idea, and we were all in class and she told us about it, and a couple of us were like yeah let's do this... this is amazing."
Rebecca Mayer, a Business & Computer CTE Teacher at Fernley High School adds "The majority of the kids shot their arms up and said "We want to do this."."
Now they're accepting appointments at the local senior center for anyone who calls and needs help doing their taxes this year.
Savanna Bradley, another Fernley High School student involved in the Vita Program, tells us how she feels about being certified "I'm really excited to be helping people in my community. It feels really good to do that and it's really helping me expand my social skills."
Emmett Fry, a retired community member getting his taxes done by the accounting students for the first time says "Anybody that wants to come and have it done it's free, so it gives a good service to the community and it's also experience for the students."
Mayer also says, the students all have their own reasons for joining the VITA program. One student tells us they're passionate about math and another wants to pursue a career in financing.
Bradley explains why she thinks learning "real world" skills in high school are valuable "Some kids when they go out into the job force don't know how to do their taxes or like to do their taxes at all... but I think this is a really great opportunity to learn."
Today they had about 5 clients from the senior citizens center come in to get their taxes done. The students point out that some of their clients need help because they're losing their vision and need help reading and others may have trouble online.
Fry tells us how he made his appointment "I was referred to the school house here, and I thought it was really good for the students to get experience filling out and doing the income tax."
Bradley adds "It's really nice to know they trust us doing their taxes."
The students also earn graduation credits, volunteer hours and possible scholarships for college through the VITA program.
Diemert tells us more about the accounting classes he takes at Fernley High School "We offer 4 years of accounting, one year being advanced study, and normally that 4th year is put towards internships working towards a career in accounting in college."
Diemart also says, they're the only high school in the state of Nevada that he knows of offering this program. The students say it makes them feel like trailblazers.
Mayer speaks about her accounting students in the VITA program "One of the most important things is the students enjoy giving back to the community, and whatever we can do to help our seniors, to help our community... the kids are there to do it."