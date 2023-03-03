Hug High School was placed on a precautionary code yellow-secured campus on Friday after a fight involving multiple students.
The code-yellow has since been lifted and lasted just about 20 minutes.
Police have determined that the school is safe and returning to normal operations.
The following message was sent to Hug High School families:
Today there was a fight on our campus that involved some of our students. We secured our campus and placed the school on a precautionary secured campus/code yellow while School Police investigated. We were able to return to a Code Green status in a short time.
I am proud of our staff and students who continued to teach and learn as the afternoon progressed.
Classes will be dismissed at the normal time today, and we ask that all our students go straight home after school unless they’re involved in after-school activities, which will be held as normal. Please call our office at 333-5300 if you have any questions or concerns.