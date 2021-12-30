Weather Alert

...Fog with Icy Roads This Morning... For Today... * ICY ROADS: While accumulating snows have largely ended, a few isolated snow showers remain possible early this morning. The greater risk will however be from refreeze of moisture on roadways, leading to icy travel conditions across the Sierra and Western Nevada. Areas of low clouds and dense freezing fog have formed overnight, and may persist through 10 am with visibilities under one half mile. Prepare for slow travel conditions across the region for the morning commute. Check traffic and road conditions before setting out. * CHOPPY LAKES: If you happen to have lake recreation plans, the morning would be best for that. Wind gusts will increase to 25-35 mph this afternoon and evening which will produce choppy lake conditions on area lakes. For Friday into the Weekend... * Coldest air in nearly 5 years is set to arrive for the end of the week into the New Year's weekend, with frigid temperatures most likely Saturday and Sunday mornings. Forecast lows are in the single digits for much of western Nevada and below zero in colder Sierra communities. * Vulnerable and homeless populations could be significantly impacted. People traveling to the Sierra ski areas should prepare for very cold wind chills. New Year's Eve at this point looks dry but quite chilly for outdoor activities, with wind chills ranging from near zero to 15 degrees above zero by midnight.