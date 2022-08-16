A portion of Cannan Street in Reno is closed as fire crews investigate an early morning apartment fire.
The single-unit fire started just after 6:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
Smoke could be seen from Highway 395 near Northtowne Lane in Reno.
Reno Fire had a truck already nearby so the fire was knocked down quickly.
They say a neighbor tried to use a fire extinguisher but suffered some slight smoke inhalation. That person was checked out by REMSA as a precaution.
Fire crews tell us the apartment was empty.
Due to the fire units on scene, some students who go to Rita Cannan Elementary will need to find an alternate way to school.