Fire crews are mopping up after a small fire near Verdi.
The fire, less than acre in size, started just before 11:40 a.m. on Monday east of Cabela's and the train tracks.
Smoke could be seen on fire cameras.
TMFR says the fire was likely caused by utilities but an investigation is ongoing.
NV Energy is reporting that more than 3,800 customers are without power in the Mogul area.
No buildings were threatened and no injuries were reported.
