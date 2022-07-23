Fire Teams Contain High Rise Fire in Sparks

Friday night around 8:30 p.m., the Sparks Fire Department responded to a high rise fire in the 900 block of Avenue of the Oaks.
Previous reports claimed the fire fully involved a kitchen on the 8th floor of the building.
Firefighters got to the 8th floor and contained the fire to the apartment of origin and evacuated.
Sparks Fire had assistance from Reno Fire, Truckee Meadows Fire, REMSA, and Sparks Police.
The fire was quickly controlled and no injuries were reported.
The fire is currently under investigation.