The Northern Nevada chapter of First Tee, a nonprofit that teaches life skills through the game of golf, now has a home of its own - Wildcreek Golf Course in Sparks.
"It took a year, but it's finally done," said Chris Dewar, Executive Director of First Tee Northern Nevada. "The Washoe County Commissioners have agreed with the project so now we're in escrow and getting ready to build, its pretty exciting."
The nonprofit reaches thousands of students every year.
"Right now we have about 1,100 in our green grass program, which is the program we deliver at all the golf courses," Dewar said. "And then we have 30,000 at the schools that we touch, we have an in-school program, so it's pretty big."
Now that the nonprofit is setting up shop at Wildcreek, there are big plans for the public course.
"We're renovating and rebuilding the golf course, so it will be a nine hole championship golf course," Dewar said. "The executive course that exists right now will get a facelift, so it'll be totally new. There will be a double decker driving range, a short game area, and a 1.5 acre putting green."
The building will be renovated as well, and First Tee has partnered with nearby Hug High School to help students take advantage what the property has to offer.
"Hug has culinary classes and sports management classes, so it will be pretty awesome to have the kids come over and cook in our kitchen, be able to have sports stretching classes," Dewar said. "So I'm really exited about that and giving high school kids jobs. All summer this will be a kids-run facility, we'll hire as many kids as we can and keep this golf course kid friendly."
A fundraising campaign for all the improvements is underway.
"I wish I had a magic wand I could wave and it would all be done, because it's going to be a phenomenal facility," Dewar said.
Mazz Golf Management will continue to operate Wildcreek for First Tee; the course remains open to the public.