A federal Grand Jury returned a 15-count indictment charging five Las Vegas residents in connection to a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Darrell Glen Harris (41); Lamar Deshawn Rosser, also known as Lamar Deshawn Sparks (43); Paulina Hernandez (32); and Alexandra Trineysha Henriques (27) made their initial court appearance on June 21, 2023, before United States Magistrate Judge Daniel J. Albregts. Joey Lamar McRoyal (43) was apprehended in Los Angeles, California, and is awaiting an initial appearance in Las Vegas. A jury trial has been scheduled for August 21, 2023, before United States District Judge Cristina D. Silva.
According to allegations contained in the indictment, from about August 2022 to about June 20, 2023, Harris, McRoyal, Rosser, Hernandez, and Henriques conspired together to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, and 40 grams or more of fentanyl — both drugs are Schedule II controlled substances.
During the course of the conspiracy, Harris supplied McRoyal and Rosser with methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and other controlled substances for distribution in Las Vegas.
This investigation resulted in seizures of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, MDMA, xylazine (also known as tranq), other controlled substances, and firearms in the District of Nevada. Law enforcement also learned that Harris supplied individuals with narcotics in other states, resulting in the seizure of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine in Pensacola, Florida.
Each defendant is charged with Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine and Fentanyl), and other charges.
If convicted, the statutory maximum penalty is life imprisonment, lifetime supervised release, a fine, and a special assessment.
United States Attorney Jason M. Frierson for the District of Nevada and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Kevin Adams for the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Las Vegas District Office made the announcement.
The DEA Las Vegas District Office investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Joshua Brister is prosecuting the case.
(United States Attorney District of Nevada)