Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered flags of the United States and the State of Nevada to be flown at half-staff at all State Capitol and state public buildings and grounds from sunrise until sunset on Thursday, April 14th, in honor of late Justice Robert Edgar Rose.
“As both a jurist and as Chief Justice of the Nevada Supreme Court, Robert Rose served with courage and integrity,” said Gov. Sisolak. “Mr. Rose advocated to modernize and expand the Nevada Supreme Court, leaving a lasting impact on our state’s judicial system. Kathy and I send our condolences to his family and loved ones.”
Robert Rose was a public servant for over four decades. Rose served as the lieutenant governor from 1975 to 1979. He then was appointed to the Eighth Judicial District Court in 1986 and was elected to the Nevada Supreme Court in 1988. He served there from 1989 until 2007.
(Office of Governor Sisolak assisted with this report)